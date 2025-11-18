The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a terrific 2025 NFL season. They have won just two games in their first nine outings and entered their Monday Night Football assignment in Week 12 versus the Dallas Cowboys at home on the heels of three consecutive losses.

However, the desire to win and take care of business against the visiting Cowboys remains high for Las Vegas star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Just before the start of the Cowboys game, Crosby sent a strong message on how the Raiders want to make Prescott's night on the field miserable.

“I mean Dak's a great player,” Crosby said of Prescott during a pregame interview (h/t NFL on ESPN).

“Respect the hell out of him, but it's our job to ruin his night and that's what we got to do.”

Stopping Prescott and the Cowboys' offense is going to be easier said than done for Crosby and the Raiders, but he backed up his words early when he forced the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star quarterback to cough up the ball amid a scoreless tie.

While it hasn't been an ideal season thus far for the Raiders, it is undeniable that Crosby is still a disruptive singular force on defense. Crosby, who is a four-time Pro Bowler, started Monday with five sacks to his name in the 2025 NFL campaign to go with 37 combined tackles, 10 quarterback hits, six passes defended and a forced fumble. He also has a 75.5 overall grade on Pro Football Focus this season, with a 74.4 pass rush grade as well.