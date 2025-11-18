Geno Smith was humorous when it came to criticizing his own struggles in the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

The veteran quarterback had a hard time finding holes in the Cowboys' defense. He completed 27 passes out of 42 attempts for 238 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Smith reflected on his performance after the game, per reporter Arye Pulli. He took accountability for his mistakes, wanting the responsibility to fall on him when it comes to the team struggling.

“I keep saying this— if something doesn’t look right out there, blame it on me,” Smith said. “If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. If your car breaks down going to work, blame it on me.”

A great soundbite from #Raiders QB Geno Smith😅 “I keep saying this— if something doesn’t look right out there, blame it on me…” “If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. If your car breaks down going to work, blame it on me.” pic.twitter.com/s5IFESIt6Z — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 18, 2025

How Geno Smith, Raiders played against Cowboys

Article Continues Below

Geno Smith will look for better performances as the Raiders hope to shake off the 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Las Vegas led 6-3 after the first quarter, but Dallas exploded with three touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 24-9 at halftime. The Cowboys' offense proved to be too much for the Raiders to overcome, being unable to keep up as the game went on.

The rushing attack was nonexistent for the Raiders. They only ran the ball 12 times as Ashton Jeanty only had six of those rushes for seven yards. The team gained just 27 yards throughout the course of the game.

The receiving game was the bright spot for Las Vegas. Brock Bowers stood tall with seven receptions for 72 yards. Tre Tucker followed with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Lockett had three receptions for 33 yards, while Jeanty caught six passes for 27 yards.

Las Vegas fell to a 2-8 record on the season, being at the bottom of the AFC West Division standings. They are behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 13th place. They are above the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns while trailing the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Browns on Nov. 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET.