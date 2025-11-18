The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football, but lost 33-16. This was the first game for the Cowboys after the tragic passing of defensive player Marshawn Kneeland on November 6. Dallas had a bye in Week 10.

The Cowboys played away from home, but the Raiders joined in on a pregame tribute of their own in Las Vegas.

“The Raiders wore shirts in pregame warmups that read, ‘Call an Audible,' on the front with ‘988' on the back, the number to dial for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.”

The Raiders also had a pregame video for Kneeland.

Much respect to the Raiders organization for doing this, knowing the emotions of the game would be very high to begin with.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed what his team must do to carry on Kneeland's legacy.

“Obviously, coming out there tonight and playing with the style that he played with, the intensity, the effort, the finish, super proud of the guys,” said Prescott, who threw four touchdown passes. “This doesn't put a cap on it. We're going to continue to move forward, shining a light on Marshawn and carrying his legacy. And we need to play like this every week moving forward. He'll always be with us.”

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is off to a rough start to begin his tenure in Las Vegas. At 2-8, the season will likely end without making the playoffs, but they will receive a high draft pick to try and restart next season. Carroll sounded off on the embarrassing loss to the Cowboys by saying, “It was a very difficult night for us.”