With the Las Vegas Raiders off to a 1-4 start in the 2025 NFL season, questions surrounding veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s future with the team are beginning to surface. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the organization may consider moving on from Smith after just one season under center.

In a joint report published ahead of the league’s Week 6 matchups, Fowler described the Raiders as being caught between two conflicting timelines — one of long-term rebuilding under new general manager John Spytek and another geared toward immediate results under head coach Pete Carroll.

“The Raiders are operating in a weird space between rebuilding and trying to win now, and those two worlds appear in conflict,” Fowler wrote. “New general manager John Spytek took over a deficient roster and believes in building through the draft. That takes time. But Carroll, 74, was essentially a win-now hire. He doesn't have the personnel to do that in Year 1 of this regime.”

Smith, 34, was acquired in a March trade with the Seattle Seahawks and signed a two-year, $85.5 million extension shortly after. While the move was seen as a short-term solution for a team without many immediate options in the draft, Smith’s early performance has failed to meet expectations.

Raiders could cut Geno Smith after 2025 due to contract structure

Through five games, Smith has thrown for 1,176 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 65 percent of his passes. He holds a 75.6 passer rating and a 38.6 QBR. In the Raiders’ Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he went 25-for-36 for 228 yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns, posting a 63.2 passer rating and 19.1 QBR in the 40-6 defeat — the team’s fourth straight loss.

Graziano emphasized the financial flexibility built into Smith’s contract, noting the Raiders could absorb the cost of moving on if his struggles continue.

“What's interesting to me is that the contract Smith signed with the Raiders after the trade doesn't really tie them to him beyond this year,” Graziano wrote. “He has an $18.5 million salary guarantee for 2026, after making $40 million this year. If the Raiders cut him after this season, they'd have paid him $58.5 million for one (presumably disappointing) year. That's a lot, but as Jeremy said, this team wants to win soon. If absorbing $18.5 million in dead money next year to move on helps them do that, I doubt it would stand in the Raiders' way.”

Las Vegas will attempt to halt its losing streak on Sunday when it returns home to host the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

While Smith remains the starter for now, continued underperformance could prompt the Raiders’ front office to evaluate alternative options — both for the remainder of the season and beyond.