Tom Brady is used to winning — a lot. But as a Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner, winning has not been nearly as common for TB12.

Through five weeks in the Pete Carroll era, the Raiders are 1-4, thanks to a four-game losing streak, which was extended by yesterday's 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While Brady was not present for the game — he was broadcasting the Washington Commanders' 27-10 win over the Raiders' AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers — lifelong Boston sports fan and popular podcaster Bill Simmons still made sure to get his digs in.

“So the Raiders are 1-4, I wrote down, ‘It turns out mid-70s Pete Carroll, a washed up Chip Kelly, a multitasking Tom Brady, and apparently washed-up Geno Smith, and the son of Al Davis were not the dream team, in retrospect,” Simmons said on the ‘Bill Simmons Podcast'. “Of course, I picked them to be the seven seed in the playoffs, so I have some regrets. It was them, Jacksonville, or Indianapolis, and it looks like the other two.”

The Raiders are tied with numerous teams for the second-worst record in the league, and they currently sit at the bottom of the AFC West. If the Kansas City Chiefs win tonight, the Raiders will become the only team in the NFL to be two games back from each of their three divisional rivals at this point in the season.

To potentially make matters worse, much of the talk around the Raiders, beside their less-than-stellar on-field product, has been accusations that Brady, who is both a part of the Raiders' ownership group and one half of FOX's top broadcasting duo, can use information he gathers from pre-game production meetings for FOX to aid the Raiders.

Simmons and longtime friend Cousin Sal aren't convinced, if true, that's working out.

“All the talk about ‘Brady shouldn't be allowed in the booth! He can't be interviewing these players. He can't do this. He's gonna get inside information.' Yeah, doesn't matter. Geno Smith's your quarterback. Doesn't make a goddamn ounce of difference,” Sal said.

“I think Brady solved the debate — they're f–king terrible! What kind of inside information is he getting?” Simmons replied.

Next Sunday, the Raiders return home to play the Tennessee Titans, who picked up their first win of the season yesterday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders visit the Chiefs the following week before their bye.