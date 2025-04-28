The Raiders surprised many when they selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. With other needs on their roster, like quarterback and offensive tackle, why go running back? The answer is simple: Jeanty was just too special to ignore, both as a player and as a person. And in a way, you can trace that mindset back to a certain ex-New England quarterback Tom Brady.

Jeanty, known for his intense focus on the next opponent and his humble approach, was the kind of person Brady urged the new Raiders bosses to prioritize and encouraged to draft, taking into consideration the team's needs, and all of the new additions to the team. They weren't looking for talent alone; they wanted guys who lived and breathed football.

In a recent article published by Albert Breer, the NFL Insider mentioned that the scouting team went to see Jeanty in his own environment. They watched how Jeanty carried himself, the way he treated the people around him, and how his teammates reacted to him. Nothing but great comments around the Boise Star running back.

But it was something else that really sealed the deal. A bunch of NFL scouts who live in the Boise area brought their kids to the pro day. Spytek noticed all the kids wearing Jeanty's jersey, already autographed. When he talked to the scouts, their message was clear: “You gotta take this guy.”

The message was repeated in the Raiders' building for weeks. Jeanty's incredible stats, like almost breaking Barry Sanders' record and leading the nation in yards after contact, spoke for themselves on the field. But it was his character, the kind of person who leaves a lasting positive impact on everyone around him, that made him a must-have.

In the end, just like Brady showed, being a great player is about more than just talent. It's about being the right kind of person, and the Raiders believe they found that in Ashton Jeanty.