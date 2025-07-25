If you listen to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, you might think this could be a great year for the team. Ditto for the words coming out of Pete Carroll’s mouth. But the determining factor could be one surprising Raiders player who could make or break the 2025 NFL season.

An obvious pick could be any one of the Raiders’ top four wide receivers. The team doesn’t have a strong WR1 with Jakobi Myers. And Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont’e Thornton don’t seem ready for the spotlight.

But the surprising player who will have a big impact on whether the Raiders soar or go south comes from the running back room.

Raiders counting on rookie RB Ashton Jeanty

There’s a nice combination of Chip Kelly and Jeanty on the offensive side of things. Kelly should be creative enough to keep defenses from stacking up on Jeanty.

But the thing about Jeanty is he will likely hit a few home runs even when the defenses see him coming. If he maintains that threat throughout the season, the Raiders could soar.

Of course, the offensive line has to cooperate. Still, Jeanty could shine in the passing game, according to espn.com.

“(Jeanty) has the potential to put up impressive numbers in Year 1, especially as a receiver,” Ryan McFadden wrote. “In 2023, he was first among FBS running backs in receiving yards (569). However, pressure is on the Raiders' offensive line, and whether they can improve after struggling last season. If Las Vegas lives up to expectations on offense, part of the reason will be better play in the trenches.”

Jeanty’s former coach at Boise State, Spencer Danielson, said the sky is the limit, according to newsweek.com.

“I think he's going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL, I believe he's going to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year,” Danielson said. “But I also believe he's going to have a huge push for that culture that Coach (Pete) Carroll is developing.”

RB Ashton Jeanty has a lot of respect

Also, Danielson said Jeanty will be a great teammate, according to reviewjournal.com.

“The Raiders aren’t only getting an elite running back, they’re getting an elite human and someone who I believe will go in that locker room and change the culture immediately with how he works and how he treats people,” Danielson said. “He’s that guy. And he’s relentless. He really can do it all on the field, but he’s even better off of it.”

Boise State offensive tackle Kage Casey, who could go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, agreed with Danielson.

“He is the most genuine guy you will ever meet,” Casey said. “He’s going to show up every day with a smile on his face and be just as much of a leader in the community as he is on the field. He will give back in every way he can. Just like he does in the locker room, where he makes every single teammate from senior all-conference guys to freshman walk-ons feel like they’re the most important teammate he’s ever had.

“I think Vegas is getting an absolutely outstanding human being in Ashton Jeanty and he’s going to make the city fall in love with him. “You’re talking about the hardest worker you’ve ever met. Definitely the hardest worker I’ve ever met and probably that I will ever meet. This dude was a Hall of Famer as a freshman in college.”

Raiders might be a surprise team in 2025

And that makes it even more possible for Jeanty to thrive this season and push the Raiders more toward the “make” and away from the “break.” Some NFL observers even think the Raiders will make the playoffs. If that happens, count on Jeanty putting up un-rookie-like numbers.

The main thing is to ignore ESPN’s Seth Walder, who posted a rather clueless take that the Raiders shouldn’t have drafted Jeanty at No. 6. Here is Walder’s logic.

“Jeanty is a thrilling player, don't get me wrong,” Walder wrote. “But it's bad to take a running back that early, considering he'll only provide surplus value if he is elite, because his contract is already expensive compared to the position.

“The opportunity cost of taking a player at a premium position (it's much harder to find an elite tackle, wide receiver, or edge rusher in free agency) is so high.”