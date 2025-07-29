Since his shocking release for allegedly kissing a teammate on the head, Christian Wilkins has been the subject of several odd conversations on social media. The situation has undoubtedly caused awkwardness within the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room, forcing defensive tackle Adam Butler to advise his former teammate to seek help.

The kissing incident was reportedly not the only issue that led to Wilkins' release. However, Butler's comments confirm that the team has long had issues with his behavior. Butler said the team has “moved on” from Wilkins, but not-so-subtly suggested his former teammate should “get therapy.”

“We've pretty much just kind of moved on from the situation,” Butler said, via NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “I really don't want to comment further on it. I will say that whatever you're going through as a person — athlete, non-athlete, whoever — whatever your struggle is, if you got something going on in life, just talk to somebody. Get some therapy. Somebody out there in this world full of billions of people is willing to listen… Don't make any hasty decisions; get help.”

Wilkins has been known within the league as a disruptive interior force with a big personality, but has never been seen as a locker room issue before. Similar players have tended to be beloved within organizations and their corresponding fan bases, but Wilkins evidently crossed a line one too many times.

Raiders' defense following Christian Wilkins' release

The Raiders' defense is left in an objectively worse position without Wilkins, but it is not too far gone. Butler, who was supposed to be Wilkins' running mate in the middle of the defense, will likely be joined by veteran Leki Fotu up front. Fotu played just two games in 2024, but started 18 games in the previous two seasons.

Led by All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby, the Raiders should still boast a formidable front seven. They retained Crosby's pass-rushing partner, Malcolm Koonce, in free agency, while adding an intriguing rookies Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas lost linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, but replaced them with veterans Germaine Pratt and Elandon Roberts.

The Raiders made several notable changes to their defense in the offseason, but will remain under the guise of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham was one of the few assistants new head coach Pete Carroll retained on staff upon his hiring.