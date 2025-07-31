After seven strong seasons split between Oakland and Las Vegas, the Raiders are rewarding starting left tackle Kolton Miller with a new three-year extension.

Originally slated to play out the final year of the three-year, $54 million deal he signed with the team in 2021, Miller has now earned a pay bump moving forward to go with his impressive play, locking up three more years in Sin City for an average annual value of $22 million, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Taking to the team's official website to share the good news, the Raiders celebrated Miller for his contributions while noting why he deserves to be part of their plans long-term.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have signed T Kolton Miller to a contract extension, the club announced Wednesday,” The Raiders wrote. “The 6-foot-8, 325-pound tackle joined the Silver and Black as the team's first pick (15th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and since then has played in 109 games and started in 107 for the Raiders. His 107 starts since 2018 are the 10th most in the NFL among offensive linemen over that span – the fifth most among tackles.

“One of the most disciplined offensive linemen in the NFL, since entering the league in 2018, Miller averages just 0.28 penalties per game, the second lowest mark among tackles (min. 100 games played). The veteran anchor of the Silver and Black's offensive line was the only member of the line to start in all 17 games in 2024. In 664 pass blocking snaps last season, Miller allowed a quarterback pressure on 9.8% of his snaps, the ninth-lowest mark among tackles in the NFL with at least 600 pass blocking snaps.”

While some initially thought that Miller was an overdraft at pick No. 15, Miller rapidly proved the doubters wrong, showing he could transition from the Pac-12 to the NFL with ease and remain a quality starter regardless of who was coaching the team in any given season. With three more years locked up after this year, Miller should remain a stalwart in Las Vegas and will hopefully protect Geno Smith's blindside as he looks to become a Super Bowl Champion under new head coach Pete Carroll.