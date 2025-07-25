The Las Vegas Raiders continued their shocking 2025 offseason by releasing Christian Wilkins on Thursday night. One day later, the Raiders have already moved on by adding former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Keondre Coburn in free agency.

Las Vegas added Coburn via waivers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Coburn initially entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Denver Broncos before briefly returning to the Chiefs and ultimately spending the end of the 2023 season and all of 2024 with the Titans.

Coburn appeared in just five games as a rookie before playing 15 games in 2024. However, he took the field for just 11 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps, recording seven tackles on the year.

While Coburn is clearly no replacement for Wilkins, he adds depth to the Raiders' offseason roster. With Wilkins gone, veteran Leki Fotu and fourth-round rookie Tonka Hemingway are likely the favorites to fill his void in the starting lineup.

Releasing Wilkins was the latest move in what has been an eventful offseason for the Raiders. Since ushering in a new regime led by general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, Las Vegas has turned its franchise around by acquiring Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty while signing Maxx Crosby to a record-breaking extension.

Raiders shake up defense by releasing Christian Wilkins

By releasing Wilkins, the Raiders are changing the entire foundation of their defense. Carroll opted to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but Las Vegas returns just five defensive starters after the move.

The Raiders already lost captains Robert Spillane and key starters Divine Deablo, Tre'von Moehrig, Marcus Epps and Nate Hobbs in free agency. By releasing Wilkins, one of the team's prized signings of the 2024 offseason, Spytek functionally confirmed his intention to begin his tenure with a clean slate.

With just one playoff appearance in the last eight seasons, change was inevitable for the Raiders, who went just 4-13 in 2024. However, few expected such monumental adjustments in the brief period Spytek has been in charge. Although they are currently enduring one of the roughest patches in franchise history, Las Vegas fans are already excited for the 2025 season, even with the fan-favorite defensive tackle no longer in the picture.