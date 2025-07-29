One of the weirder stories in the NFL this offseason is what happened with Christian Wilkins and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders decided to part ways with Wilkins, and he was released after it was reported that he “kissed” a teammate on the head, which made the teammate and some other people uncomfortable. The new head coach, Pete Carroll, had little to say about what had happened.

It is also worth noting that Christian Wilkins was coming off a season in which he only played in five games due to injury. He had season-ending surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll commented on the situation with Wilkins by saying he has no comment, and time will tell if they made the right decision.

“I don’t. I have no comment to make,” Carroll said. “We decided on what we’re doing and moving with it. We’ll see how that all unveils itself in time.”

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter first reported the incident involving Wilkins. Schefter said Wilkins “playfully went to kiss a teammate on the top of his head, and some people have said that the player took offense to it.”

Schefter also said it was not the only reason Wilkins was released. His injury was also a key reason, leading to the Raiders voiding his guaranteed money.

Due to how Wilkins treated the rehab from his injury, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract on June 4. He was released with the designation of a terminated vested veteran. In response, Wilkins asked the NFL Players Association to file a grievance on his behalf, and the union did so Thursday, according to Adam Schefter.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler said the team has “moved on from the situation,” but added: “Whatever you're going through as a person, athlete, non-athlete or whoever … Whatever your struggle is, if you've got something going on in life, just talk to somebody. Get some therapy. Somebody out there in this world will hear you out.”

Christian Wilkins has had a solid career in the NFL. This release came after he signed a four-year, $110 million deal, including $84.75 million guaranteed. He spent the last five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The former Clemson Tiger was a standout in college football, which led to his selection in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 86 career games, he has 22.5 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, and 56 quarterback hits.

The Raiders still have much to build on for the season, especially after drafting Ashton Jeanty, but this was a weird start to training camp for the team.