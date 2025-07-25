It came as a shock to some that the Las Vegas Raiders waived defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, whom the team gave a $110 million contract in free agency last year. While there are rumors around the Raiders and Wilkins in regards to the fallout, head coach Pete Carroll would speak about the decision.

Carroll spoke after Friday's session in training camp about the news of Wilkins' release, speaking about the injury he currently has, which is connected to his foot. It was a process, as said by Carroll, saying that it took the team a “long time” to make the hard decision, stating that “there was no clear path” to Wilkins returning from injury this season, according to NBC Sports.

“It took a long time to make our decision,” Carroll said. “We watched our way through the whole thing. We’re keeping really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on.”

Back-and-forth between the Raiders and Christian Wilkins

With the Raiders having bold expectations, there is no denying that the news comes as a surprise to some in the football world due to the commitment of the contract they gave to Wilkins. The team would release a statement Thursday, saying that it was “in the best interest” of Las Vegas to waive Wilkins.

“We have decided that it is in the best interest of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team,” the statement read. “This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”

There was reportedly some back-and-forth between the team and Wilkins on how to move forward with the foot injury, even with the team saying that another surgery needed to happen. The defensive tackle didn't agree with the assessment, according to Dianna Russini and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“Before OTAs began, the Raiders informed Wilkins that he needed a second surgery on his foot, according to a league source,” Russini and Reed wrote. “Wilkins disagreed and didn’t get the procedure, a league source said. That sparked a back-and-forth over the last few months that led to the Raiders ultimately deciding to move on from Wilkins.”

At any rate, the Raiders prepare for the upcoming season that starts on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New England Patriots.