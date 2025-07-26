Maxx Crosby is one of the league’s best defensive linemen and he’s set a remarkable standard with the Las Vegas Raiders. But as the team begins training camp in preparation for the upcoming season, Crosby took some time to discuss his childhood friend, Post Malone.

“We grew up in the same area. We’ve known each other since high school. It’s crazy, like when he blew up with ‘White Iverson,’ I remember being in a parking lot listening to it with my best friend Nick… It had maybe 300 views at the time when it dropped… So we listened to it a few times and were like, ‘This is fire.’ Literally by noon that day, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa and all them started tweeting at him and it just went to the moon,” Crosby recalled, via Hurrdat Sports.

“It’s just cool seeing a guy from the same area take it to where he’s taking it. It’s unbelievable. So, yeah, I got to see him a month or two ago at his concert, got to catch up with him and everything. He’s a good buddy of mine and I’m proud of him for sure,” Crosby added.

Maxx Crosby plans EP release prior to Raiders’ season opener

Crosby and Malone grew up in neighboring towns in Texas and went to rival high schools. And the Raiders’ star even dabbled in music as a teen, releasing mixtapes. In fact, the four-time Pro Bowler says Malone made several beats for him on one of his mixtapes, per Ethan Inman of Heavy Sports.

The Raiders signed Crosby to a massive $106.5 million extension this offseason. The deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in football at the time. Although he’s since been passed by several players. T.J. Watt’s $123 million contract is currently the richest for non-passers.

But in addition to the record-contract, Crosby could be lining up a record contract. Well, he’s working on an album anyway. The Raiders’ All-Pro mentioned his plan to release an EP before the start of the season on his official X account. The project appears to be aptly titled “Pressure.”

Las Vegas will have a new look this season with Pete Carroll taking over as head coach and Geno Smith coming to the team through a trade with the Seahawks. But Crosby has been a constant for the Raiders. His mantra of being delusional enough to believe the team can contend could become a rallying cry.