The Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty was selected sixth overall by the franchise. Las Vegas was reportedly interested though in at least two other players over Jeanty, per The Sporting News.

Those players are Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State edge Abdul Carter. Both of those players were off the board by the time Las Vegas was on the clock.

“I think if they walked away with Cam Ward, if they walked away with Abdul Carter, they walked away with Jeanty, they were going to be happy. I think they would have taken Abdul and then Cam Ward,” NFL insider and On SI's Hondo Carpenter said. “And if Jeanty wouldn’t have been there, you know, a Mason Graham, a Jalon Walker… [but] probably Jalon.”

The Raiders are likely to be very happy with Jeanty. Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season for Boise State. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, but lost the award to Travis Hunter.

Las Vegas finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record.

The Raiders are rebuilding in 2025

Jeanty is one piece of a rebuilding Raiders franchise. Las Vegas has a new head coach in Pete Carroll, and a new quarterback in veteran Geno Smith.

The Raiders have just a handful of NFL Playoffs appearances in the last 20 years. This new group will be tasked with building the squad back to its former glory.

Carroll used the 2025 draft to make his first moves, in trying to turn the ship around. The Raiders used three of their first four selections on helping the offense. Las Vegas selected wide receiver Jack Bech and offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, along with Jeanty.

The squad also selected some defensive stars, including former Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter in the third round. Porter joins a Raiders defense anchored by star Maxx Crosby.

Time will tell if the Raiders are able to build back into a winner.