Maxx Crosby has shined as a defensive star for the Las Vegas Raiders. He also garnered acclaim from one of his teammates.

Malcolm Koonce took part in an interview with NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Monday during the Raiders' training camp. He and the team are preparing for the 2025 season, having aspirations for playoff contention.

One of the questions Rapoport asked him was about Crosby, entering his fifth year and counting with him as a fellow teammate.

“It's my fifth year around him, my fifth camp with him. So it's funny, like, when you get a whole bunch of new guys that come in and they always like, ‘Oh, I'm gonna match Maxx. I'm gonna match him.' And, like, you slowly see them die out, because his preparation is the same. I swear. He's not human sometimes, just how he can just go day after day after day. So he's a great teammate. He's a better friend,” Koonce said.

What lies ahead for Maxx Crosby, Raiders

Article Continues Below
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's clear that Maxx Crosby has a highly positive reputation with his Raiders teammates. That chemistry will be crucial as they gear up for the 2025 season.

Crosby is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he missed five games due to an ankle injury. It limited his ability to produce at a high level, making 45 tackles, 17 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and five pass deflections.

Crosby was coming off back-to-back seasons of recording over 85 tackles, over 20 TFLs, and over 12 sacks. He still managed to reach the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year but having him healthy will be important for Las Vegas.

The Raiders finished with a 4-13 record on the season, being at the bottom of the AFC West Division standings. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2021, looking to end their postseason drought this upcoming season.

More Las Vegas Raiders News
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs through a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Ashton Jeanty surprising Raiders with ability unseen at Boise StateJake Faigus ·
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) perform a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiders rookie WR excites fans with insane one-handed grabLorenzo J Reyna ·
AFC tight end Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders (89) attempts to catch the ball in the Satisfying Catch event during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse.
Brock Bowers’ fantasy football outlook for 2025 NFL seasonBailey Bassett ·
The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders safety in training camp battle suffers broken legBenjamin Adducchio ·
Micah Parsons and Pete Carroll could become a Las Vegas Raiders pairing.
Raiders’ perfect Micah Parsons trade proposal to CowboysLorenzo J Reyna ·
Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tom Brady makes first practice appearance as Raiders minority ownerJake Faigus ·