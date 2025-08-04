Maxx Crosby has shined as a defensive star for the Las Vegas Raiders. He also garnered acclaim from one of his teammates.

Malcolm Koonce took part in an interview with NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Monday during the Raiders' training camp. He and the team are preparing for the 2025 season, having aspirations for playoff contention.

One of the questions Rapoport asked him was about Crosby, entering his fifth year and counting with him as a fellow teammate.

“It's my fifth year around him, my fifth camp with him. So it's funny, like, when you get a whole bunch of new guys that come in and they always like, ‘Oh, I'm gonna match Maxx. I'm gonna match him.' And, like, you slowly see them die out, because his preparation is the same. I swear. He's not human sometimes, just how he can just go day after day after day. So he's a great teammate. He's a better friend,” Koonce said.

From Inside Training Camp Live: #Raiders edge Malcolm Koonce joined the show for some Maxx Crosby appreciation and an update on where his team is. pic.twitter.com/5Oi6axcYex — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2025

What lies ahead for Maxx Crosby, Raiders

It's clear that Maxx Crosby has a highly positive reputation with his Raiders teammates. That chemistry will be crucial as they gear up for the 2025 season.

Crosby is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he missed five games due to an ankle injury. It limited his ability to produce at a high level, making 45 tackles, 17 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and five pass deflections.

Crosby was coming off back-to-back seasons of recording over 85 tackles, over 20 TFLs, and over 12 sacks. He still managed to reach the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year but having him healthy will be important for Las Vegas.

The Raiders finished with a 4-13 record on the season, being at the bottom of the AFC West Division standings. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2021, looking to end their postseason drought this upcoming season.