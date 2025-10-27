The Las Vegas Raiders are coming back from their bye week with a large mountain to climb. At 2-5, they are in the basement of the AFC West with their playoff hopes dwindling. Pete Carroll's seat is heating up, and he has turned back to an old friend to try and help them out. The Raiders signed Tyler Lockett on Sunday, giving Geno Smith a new target.

“Veteran WR Tyler Lockett is signing with the Raiders today, per sources. It’s a reunion for Lockett and Geno Smith, who connected plenty in Seattle and now are teaming up again under Pete Carroll in Las Vegas,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Lockett was released by the Seahawks after the 2024 season, ending his decade-long run in Seattle. Most of that tenure was with Carroll as his coach, including four 1000-yard seasons. Once he hit the market, he joined the Tennessee Titans, hoping to be a security blanket for Cam Ward. After seven games, he was released.

Lockett made ten catches for 70 yards in his seven games with the Titans. Ward built stronger relationships with rookie Elic Ayomanor and tight end Chig Okonkwo than he did with Lockett. The Raiders have been dealing with a lot of injuries, including to Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers. While his prime is behind him, Lockett can help fill in those gaps immediately.

Meyers' days with the Raiders may be numbered, as he requested a trade before the season. Now that Vegas is out of the playoff race, they could trade the receiver for a king's ransom. While Lockett is no longer on the same level as Meyers, he can help drag the team to the finish line.

The Raiders return from the bye in Week 9 for a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can Lockett be a difference-maker immediately for Smith and Vegas?