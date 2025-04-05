Despite trading for and signing Geno Smith to a big contract extension, the Las Vegas Raiders could opt to use their first-round draft pick to add another quarterback to their roster, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

While Smith, who signed a two-year, $75 million extension (which could max out at $85.5 million) less than a month after being traded to Vegas, will almost certainly (barring injury) the Raiders' starting quarterback in 2025, Florio suggested that the team not let Smith's contract status get in the way of selecting a high-level quarterback, like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

“The Smith contract carries at most a two-year commitment,” Florio wrote. “And if the Raiders are willing to roll the dice on Smith making more than $18.5 million elsewhere in 2026, they could move on after only one season and a total payment of $40 million.”

“[The acquisition of Smith] doesn’t take the Raiders out of the running for a quarterback,” Florio also wrote. “And Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders continues to be the most intriguing option at No. 6.”

Florio did not necessarily indicate the Raiders have interest nor plans to select Sanders or another quarterback with the sixth overall pick, but he did emphasize that Las Vegas should not rule the possibility out just because they traded for Smith, who will turn 35 years old in October.

Smith spent the last six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he developed a connection with Pete Carroll, the new Raiders head coach who coached the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023.

During his first three years in Seattle, Smith appeared in just five games total, starting three. Starting with the 2022 season, however, Smith became the Seahawks' starter and surprisingly performed quite well. He led the team to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth. For his stunning turnaround — he completed a league-best 69.8% of his passes and threw for more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns — Smith was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Even if it is only for a season, enlisting Smith as Sanders' mentor would make sense, considering Smith's up-and-down NFL career. Sanders, who had an impressive pro day, is expected to be the second quarterback taken off of the board, after Miami's Cam Ward, who is believed to be the Tennessee Titans' top target with the first overall selection.