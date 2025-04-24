Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby found himself in a pre-draft interview. One that even came with a “weird” angle involving Mason Graham. The same Michigan star projected to land to the Raiders on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Graham made the admission to Kay Adams during his appearance on “Up and Adams” Thursday. Turns out the All-Pro defender played closet general manager during the Wolverine's pre-draft visit. Crosby showed up on Graham's Zoom meeting with the team. The incoming rookie described what that surprise encounter was like.

“It was a weird story,” Graham began. “I was on a Zoom with the defensive line coach. I couldn't really see because I was on my phone. He was far away in the background — so I couldn't really see who it was. Then he started talking and I'm like ‘Oh, that's Maxx Crosby!.”

Graham admitted he got caught in the moment of meeting Crosby through his online interview.

Did Raiders' Maxx Crosby praise Mason Graham ahead of NFL Draft?

Crosby wasn't just passing by Graham's meeting with Rob Leonard. He joined his DL coach in talking to the potential top 10 pick.

“He was saying he liked the way I played. And how I'd be a good fit there,” Graham shared. “He was giving me words of advice, really.”

The defensive tackle believes he made a good impression on the veteran defender. He later shared he met Crosby while visiting the Raiders' facility in Henderson while on a 30 visit.

Overall, the Wolverines star clearly felt embraced and welcomed inside the Raiders' facility. The 6-foot-3, 296-pounder is rising as a new possibility at No. 6 for Vegas.

Graham even drew new intrigue for Silver and Black fans. He showed up to Adams' interview outside of Lambeau Field wearing silver and black on his shirt — indicating the next team colors he'll wear in 2025.