The Detroit Lions are a few days away from kicking off a 2025 season in which expectations are arguably higher than they've ever been entering a new year for the franchise. The Lions are now healthy after their injured defense was decimated by Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in last year's divisional round, sending Detroit home earlier than expected.

One member of that Lions defensive backfield is Terrion Arnold, who played his college football at the University of Alabama and learned from arguably the greatest college football coach of all time in Nick Saban.

Recently, Arnold told a hilarious story about Saban.

“He came into practice one day frowning,” said Arnold, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. “I'm like, ‘what's wrong with you?' ‘Miss Terry made me sleep on the couch.' ‘Why did Miss Terry make you sleep on the couch, coach?' ‘The dog is sick.' ‘The dog was sick?' The dude loves his wife. And then another interesting fact about him, most people don't know Coach Saban is really good at cleaning house. That new house was spotless.”

Saban has indeed become known for his love for his wife, known to fans as Miss Terry, along with his football prowess. The current Alabama football team could certainly use Saban's insight as they try to recover from their season-opening loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

Is this the year for the Lions?

Meanwhile, Detroit is hoping to put together another elite season after finishing last year with a record of 15-2. The Lions have several of their key players back, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who missed the second half of last season and the playoffs after suffering a leg injury but is ready to go for 2025.

Terrion Arnold will look to take another step forward in his career this year as part of a defensive backfield brimming with young talent that theoretically has room to grow.

In any case, the Lions will kick off their 2025 season against newly acquired pass rusher Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers on September 7 at 4:25 PM ET from Lambeau Field.