The Detroit Lions at least ended their disappointing 2025 campaign on a high note as they earned a 19-16 win over NFC North division champion Chicago Bears on the final game of the season to finish with a 9-8 record. They have been trending upwards over the past two seasons, with their 15-2 campaign in 2024 being particularly memorable, so to miss out on the postseason entirely for this season is quite the disappointment for them.

It has to be very dispiriting for the Lions that they blew their chance to make it to the postseason by losing three consecutive games, going from 8-5 to 8-8 and taking them out of contention in the process. That Christmas Day defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, in particular, has to sting a lot for this proud Lions team.

Thus, Campbell and his men, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, were in a “pissed off” mood heading into their final game of the 2025 season after they were eliminated from playoff contention on Christmas Day. Moreover, Campbell said that this game against the Bears was a “reminder” of the position they do not want to find themselves in around the same time next season.

The Lions have the talent on their roster to bounce back in 2026; all they have to do then is to win the games when they matter the most.

Lions almost choke away final game of 2025 season vs. Bears

While all's well that ends well for the Lions in their 19-16 victory over the Bears, they almost choked away that game with a disastrous fourth quarter.

After blanking the Bears through three, Chicago came alive in the fourth — with Caleb Williams taking over and tying the game with two straight touchdowns with successful two-point conversions knotting the game up at 16. The Lions had to lock in on the defensive end just to win on a field goal on the dying embers of the game.