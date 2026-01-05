The Atlanta Falcons closed the 2025 season with momentum and some uncertainty thanks largely to quarterback Kirk Cousins. After guiding Atlanta to a 5–2 finish down the stretch and four straight wins to end the year, Cousins struck a hopeful yet noncommittal tone when asked about what comes next.

“It’s hard to say,” Cousins admitted, adding that he wants to continue playing and “would love to play here.” That statement left the door open without offering clarity on whether his Week 18 start was his final game in Atlanta.

That finale was a gritty 19–17 win over the New Orleans Saints. It was a game emblematic of Atlanta’s late-season resilience. The Falcons leaned on their defense, with cornerback Dee Alford’s fourth-quarter interception halting a potential Saints go-ahead drive. It also set up a crucial field goal. Although New Orleans mounted a late push, Atlanta recovered an onside kick to secure the victory. The Falcons finished 8–9 and closed the year with confidence even as the NFC South title went elsewhere via tiebreakers.

For Cousins, the season was anything but linear. He opened 2025 as the starter, struggled during a midseason stretch, and was benched after a Week 14 loss before circumstances thrust him back into the lineup following Michael Penix Jr’s injury. Cousins responded with poise. He won all four of his final starts and stabilized an offense that needed experience under center. He finished the year completing 166 of 269 passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. That's a respectable stat line considering the turbulence.

Now, Atlanta faces an offseason question that feels deliberately unanswered. Cousins’ late surge restored belief in his value. However, his future with the Falcons remains as cryptic as his postgame words.