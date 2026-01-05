The weight of history didn’t just show up on the field for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in Week 18. It also followed him into his sleep. Ahead of the Browns’ season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, Garrett admitted he was rattled by a vivid dream in which he failed to secure the one sack he needed to break the NFL single-season record.

The nightmare lingered as kickoff approached, amplifying the pressure on an already historic afternoon. By the end of the game, however, Garrett flipped anxiety into affirmation. He recorded his 23rd sack late in the fourth quarter to officially crown himself the league’s new sack king.

That moment capped a dramatic 20–18 Browns road win in Cincinnati. Cleveland appeared in control early thanks to two defensive touchdowns. With time dwindling and Garrett still stuck on 22 sacks, the tension mirrored the dream he’d described. Garrett finally broke through on a crucial late snap, bagging Joe Burrow, and setting the record. After the Bengals stormed back to take an 18–17 lead with under two minutes remaining., the Browns had one final drive that ended with Andre Szmyt’s 49-yard walk-off field goal.

Garrett’s record-breaking play was the cherry on top of a season that redefined his legacy. Despite Cleveland stumbling to a 5–12 finish and falling out of playoff contention early, Garrett delivered one of the most dominant pass-rushing campaigns in NFL history. He surpassed the previous single-season sack mark of 22.5 and notched multiple four- and five-sack games. Garrett also became the first player ever to record at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons.

In the end, Garrett didn’t just outrun history. He stared it down, shook off the nightmare, and made it real.