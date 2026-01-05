The 2025 NFL regular season is in the books, and the Los Angeles Chargers are headed east with little margin for error. After finishing 11-6 under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers secured the AFC’s No. 7 seed. They earned a Wild Card trip to Foxborough to face the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots. Sure, the matchup features two physical, disciplined defenses. However, veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack made it clear that all eyes are on New England’s quarterback.

Asked about the challenge ahead, Mack didn’t mince words, calling Drake Maye an “MVP-caliber” talent as the Chargers begin their playoff preparation.

That preparation followed a low-key Week 18 finale. Los Angeles fell 19-3 to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field. With playoff positioning already settled, Harbaugh opted to rest several starters, including Justin Herbert. He prioritized health over momentum. Backup Trey Lance struggled against a motivated Denver squad. The Chargers’ defense held firm, though, allowing only field goals despite being on the field for extended stretches. The loss locked Los Angeles into the No. 7 seed and quickly shifted focus to the postseason.

For Mack, the Wild Card matchup represents another test in a season defined by steadiness and leadership. In his 12th NFL campaign, the 34-year-old played 12 games, recording 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and countless pressures that didn’t always show up in the box score. More importantly, he remained the emotional anchor of a defense that kept the Chargers competitive week after week.

Now comes the toughest assignment yet. They need to slow down a Patriots offense built around Maye’s poise, arm talent, and late-season confidence. Mack’s respect was obvious. However, so was the subtext. In January football, admiration ends at kickoff.