The Kansas City Chiefs’ nightmare season came to a close with a 14–12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as the team dropped its sixth consecutive game and finished 6–11, their lowest win total since tight end Travis Kelce joined the league in 2013. The loss was a fitting end to a season plagued by injuries, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ACL tear in Week 15 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, and it officially sent Kansas City home without a playoff berth for the first time since 2014. It also may have been the final NFL game for Kelce, who turned 36 during the season and is expected to evaluate retirement in the coming months.

On the field, Kelce’s stat line against Las Vegas was modest, with three receptions for 12 yards. That production fit a late-season trend, as he was unable to eclipse more than 15 receiving yards in three of his final five games. Since Mahomes’ injury, Kelce managed only nine catches for 54 yards with no touchdowns. Even so, those three catches in Week 18 carried historic weight. Kelce became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 13,000 career receiving yards. He joined Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as the only tight ends to cross that threshold.

Kelce also reached additional milestones during the finale. He surpassed 75 receptions on the season, matching Tim Brown’s NFL record for the most consecutive seasons with at least 75 catches. He became the first tight end to reach 12 seasons of 800 or more receiving yards. Across the season, he remained the Chiefs' most productive pass catcher, leading the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He finished the 2025 season with 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Kelce’s career resume remains among the strongest ever at his position. Over 13 seasons, all with Kansas City, he amassed 1,080 receptions, 13,002 receiving yards, and 82 receiving touchdowns, adding two rushing scores. He recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons, more than any tight end, earned four first-team All-Pro selections, and 11 Pro Bowl nods. He ranks third among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards and fifth in touchdowns. Kelce won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs (2019, 2022, 2023) and made the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team.