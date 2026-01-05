The Baltimore Ravens engaged in a traditional physical confrontation with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A final AFC playoff spot is up for grabs at Acrisure Stadium. But a scary collision took place involving Kyle Hamilton.

The All-Pro safety collided with teammate Alohi Gilman during the early third quarter. Both smacked helmets against one another.

Kyle Hamilton is done. He just got friendly fire from his teammate as they collided, not good 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i8nyV6wB2x — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Ravens announced that both would be evaluated. Gilman cleared after going into the blue tent. Hamilton waited his turn for evaluation. He was seen getting carted into the locker room amid his NFL injury.

Ravens vs. Steelers living up to past hype

Hamilton found himself involved in the football version of “friendly fire.”

Ravens and Steelers brings a long history of physical battles. It dates back to even before John Harbaugh became a head coach.

Past Ravens teams relied on Ray Lewis, Peter Boulware, Shannon Sharpe, Jamal Lewis and a ground-and-pound approach to counter Pittsburgh. But past Steeler teams featured their own gritty options: Troy Polamalu, Joey Porter, James Harrison, Hines Ward and others.

This version featured Lamar Jackson making his comeback from his own ailment. Jackson cleared from the injury report on the eve of the Sunday Night Football showdown.

This version became a defensive battle — following the annual flow between these two teams. Baltimore stifled the Steelers to end the first half on a failed fourth and goal attempt by Pittsburgh. The home team, however, has outscored Baltimore 10-0 to take a 13-10 lead toward the end of the third quarter.

JJ Watt grabbed deflected interception that eventually led to the Chris Boswell 25-yard field goal to put Pittsburgh ahead.