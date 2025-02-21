After a promising season in which the Los Angeles Chargers finished with an 11-6 record and reached the playoffs, the team suffered an embarrassing blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. Fifth-year quarterback Justin Herbert experienced an epic meltdown, throwing four interceptions in the 32-12 defeat.

Still, Jim Harbaugh’s debut campaign with the Chargers was ultimately a success as the team jumped from a 5-12 finish in 2023 to an 11-win season that netted the top Wild Card berth in 2024.

The Chargers boasted the seventh-ranked passing defense and the top scoring defensive unit in the league last season, allowing just 17.7 points per game. And now the team will move forward with a key defender, agreeing to a three-year contract with safety Elijah Molden, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X.

The Chargers retain injured safety on three-year deal

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) scores a touchdown while being chased by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (22) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Related Los Angeles Chargers NewsArticle continues below
The Chargers land Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh some help in the PFN mock draft simulation.
Chargers 3-Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft with trades, according to PFN simulator
Joey Bosa in the middle in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform, ✂️ in the background
3 Chargers cut candidates entering 2025 offseason
Joey Bosa, Chargers, Joey Bosa Chargers, NFL Rumors, Joey Bosa rumors, Joey Bosa in Chargers uni, Chargers stadium in the background
NFL rumors: Chargers ‘likely’ to cut Joey Bosa

The Chargers landed Molden in a trade with the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2024 season. Tennessee selected the safety in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Washington and he spent his first three NFL seasons with the Titans.

Molden was enjoying a career year with the Chargers, racking up 75 total tackles with two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and seven passes defended before his debut season in LA was cut short due to injury. Molden suffered a broken fibula in Week 17, causing him to miss the regular season finale and the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Texans.

However, the fourth-year corner impressed during his time in Los Angeles and the team will bring him back on a three-year, $18.25 million deal. Molden’s $6.08 million AAV is right in line with his estimated free agent market value of $6.2 million per year, according to Spotrac.

The Chargers hope their regular season success will translate to wins in the playoffs. Herbert produced another high-end passing season in 2024, throwing 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. However, he tossed four picks in the team’s Wild Card loss alone. Herbert’s troubling postseason performance was the second worst by a QB over the last decade by EPA per pass play.