After a promising season in which the Los Angeles Chargers finished with an 11-6 record and reached the playoffs, the team suffered an embarrassing blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. Fifth-year quarterback Justin Herbert experienced an epic meltdown, throwing four interceptions in the 32-12 defeat.

Still, Jim Harbaugh’s debut campaign with the Chargers was ultimately a success as the team jumped from a 5-12 finish in 2023 to an 11-win season that netted the top Wild Card berth in 2024.

The Chargers boasted the seventh-ranked passing defense and the top scoring defensive unit in the league last season, allowing just 17.7 points per game. And now the team will move forward with a key defender, agreeing to a three-year contract with safety Elijah Molden, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X.

The Chargers retain injured safety on three-year deal

The Chargers landed Molden in a trade with the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2024 season. Tennessee selected the safety in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Washington and he spent his first three NFL seasons with the Titans.

Molden was enjoying a career year with the Chargers, racking up 75 total tackles with two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and seven passes defended before his debut season in LA was cut short due to injury. Molden suffered a broken fibula in Week 17, causing him to miss the regular season finale and the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Texans.

However, the fourth-year corner impressed during his time in Los Angeles and the team will bring him back on a three-year, $18.25 million deal. Molden’s $6.08 million AAV is right in line with his estimated free agent market value of $6.2 million per year, according to Spotrac.

The Chargers hope their regular season success will translate to wins in the playoffs. Herbert produced another high-end passing season in 2024, throwing 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. However, he tossed four picks in the team’s Wild Card loss alone. Herbert’s troubling postseason performance was the second worst by a QB over the last decade by EPA per pass play.