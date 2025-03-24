The Los Angeles Chargers' offseason is still in full swing, as the first waves of free agency have come and gone. The NFL Draft is about a month away, and head coach Jim Harbaugh is locked into continuing to implement his vision for the franchise. In tandem with general manager Joe Hortiz, the goal is to return to the postseason and make a deeper run than last season. While the Chargers continue their offseason work, Harbaugh stopped by the Anaheim Ducks game on Sunday to fire the team up before their game against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.

“Coach Jim Harbaugh has our guys ready to go tonight!” posted the Ducks' official account before their game.

Although the Ducks ended up losing 5-2 to the visitors, Harbaugh's speech was full of the fiery and electric rhetoric that has pumped up so many teams in the past. One can imagine him giving similar speeches to his team once everyone is back together, starting with mandatory minicamp after the draft. If 2025 is to be even more of a success than 2024, then the makeover of the Chargers will undoubtedly continue. Will it be enough for a deep postseason run? Harbaugh, Hortiz and the rest of the team's brain trust surely hope that is the case.

Chargers prepare for year two of Jim Harbaugh's reign

Changes have been abundant in Los Angeles so far this offseason. Long time franchise leader Joey Bosa was released due to his high cap number. Former first round pick Mike Williams returned to the team in free agency. Quarterback Justin Herbert is looking to continue his ascendancy into the upper echelon of NFL signal callers. Ladd McConkey had an excellent rookie season and has quickly become one of Herbert's most trusted targets.

The pieces are there for a turnaround. The Chargers have one of the NFL's best offensive lines, and new running back Najee Harris is looking to continue his streak of 1,000-yard seasons at Sofi Stadium. Harbaugh and Hortiz have continued to build the roster's depth as well, as an NFL season can take its toll on even the healthiest of teams. The key is to get through this upcoming season as healthy and as deep as possible. If that happens, then a deep postseason run becomes even easier.

Even in a loaded AFC, the Chargers have the talent to make some major noise. The Kansas City Chiefs, one of the Bolts' key rivals, once again lost pieces after their third straight postseason appearance. Bosa joined the Buffalo Bills in free agency, joining another conference rival. Anyone could come out of the AFC South, but it feels like it's the Houston Texans' division to lose. Don't forget about the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. It might take a few more hype speeches from Harbaugh, but the Chargers look to make 2025 an even better encore than 2024.