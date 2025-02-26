The love that Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has for quarterback Justin Herbert is quite remarkable. Ever since Harbaugh became the next head coach at the beginning of 2025, he had nothing but praise. Funny enough, Harbaugh doubled down on a Herbert claim earlier in the season.

With the 2024-25 season officially closed, the sentiment remains the same. The Chargers head coach explained via Josh Alper of NBC Sports about what makes the quarterback stand out.

“It’s like being around greatness every single day,” Harbaugh said. “I would follow him to hell and back. I’ve never been around a competitor quite like him. Some great ones, but, you know, no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time.”

While this might be a bit of a hyperbole. Herbert has plenty of accomplishments for only being in the league for five seasons. He won the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl once. His numbers have fluctuated, as he has had to be the hero for Los Angeles.

With Harbaugh coming to town, he wanted Herbert to not have to be the main focal point. As a result, he threw 23 touchdowns, but only three interceptions. His mistake-free football was a welcome sight, but many wanted to see more.

Jim Harbaugh wants the Chargers' Justin Herbert to be great

The constant praise isn't for nothing. Harbaugh won the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship with Michigan. Not to mention, he made the 2013 Super Bowl and competed against his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens. Either way, Harbaugh knows greatness.

Now, it's been about having Herbert and the Chargers win meaningful games. The team went 11-6 and got into the AFC Wild Card spot. However, the Chargers were thrashed by the Houston Texans. As a result, there were plenty of questions surrounding Herbert. Regardless of those claims, Harbaugh has stood beside his quarterback.

With more free agents and another year under Harbaugh, the team could continue their winning ways. After all, Los Angeles was one of the top defensive teams in the league. It made Herbert's life easier, but it might be about expanding the offense. Having Herbert make some incredible plays could be the difference-maker in a bunch of games.

Whether or not Herbert reaches that 2021 form, Harbaugh will always be in his corner, as long as he is the head coach of the Chargers.