The Los Angeles Chargers are feeling a bunch of highs and lows right now. The team is 6-3 on the season and 3-0 in AFC West play. They are on the road back to the playoffs, but they will be doing so without both of their starting All-Pro tackles.

Rashawn Slater went down with a brutal knee injury during camp and is missing the entire season. Now, Joe Alt will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season after announcing that he will undergo surgery. Alt left the game against the Tennessee Titans early in the game after he was rolled up on by a Titans defender.

The Chargers began the game by throwing a pick-six from Justin Herbert, and then they allowed a punt return shortly after that. La managed to bounce back but only beat a poor Titans team by seven points.

The Bolts must look to the trade block and see who is available to trade for. This team will need a veteran tackle to put out there to block for Herbert. The star quarterback cannot continue to get pressured and sacked at the rate he is, or he may not be standing come Week 18. This Chargers team has all the talent in the world, but injuries always seem to get in the way. This franchise must learn to overcome these situations and find ways to win. Since Jim Harbaugh has taken over, that has improved. Though the injuries seem to be happening all over the depth chart.

The NFL Trade Deadline is this week. Players will be moved. If the Chargers do trade for a tackle or offensive lineman, then that will tell you just how serious Joe Hortiz and this Chargers team are to competing for a Super Bowl this season, despite not having two of the best players in the game.