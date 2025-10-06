After bursting onto the NFL scene in a major way fresh off a collegiate run at North Carolina, Omarion Hampton's rookie campaign has been sidelined with an ankle injury, leading to real questions about the Los Angeles Chargers' rushing offense moving forward.

Announcing the news during his post-Week 5 press conference following a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Hampton would be heading to IR, sidelining him for the next four weeks, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said RB Omarion Hampton will be placed injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four games due to his ankle injury,” Schefter wrote.

This is a developing story.