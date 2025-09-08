Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is off to a strong start after Week 1's 27-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert connected with Johnston in the end zone to kick off Los Angeles' 2025 NFL season. Then, Quentin finished with two touchdowns amid five receptions, and 79 receiving yards.

After the win, Johnston discussed his under-the-radar performance as he helped the Chargers get off to a 1-0 start on the season, he said, per ESPN.

“I don't really talk about it to nobody. I feel like I just have to step up, deal with it on my own, get better each year,” Johnston said. “So that's what I'm doing, that's what I'm continuing to do. I feel like my therapist is the field, so that's where I take everything.”

Amidst the early stages of the regular season, Quentin Johnston is just trying to continue his efficient start to help his team win games.

“I'm just honestly at this point trying to prove myself right. I know a lot of people don't really look at me as …” Johnston said, before pausing to collect his thoughts. He continued: “I still see myself as a good football player. Everybody's not going to hit their peak at the same time. … I'm just staying down and working until my time comes.”

Herbert threw for three touchdowns, 318 yards on 24 of 34 attempts in the Week 1 victory. He became just the third quarterback in Chargers history with 300+ yards and three TDs in a season opener.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, so, we shoed up today with our best effort,” Herbert said after the win. “It was fun to see.”

Justin Herbert earns major props after Chargers' Week 1 victory

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's phenomenal performance stole the show in Week 1. While Chargers receiver Quentin Johnson shined as a go-to target throughout their 27-21 win against the Chiefs, Herbert earned high praise from former Charger quarterback Chase Daniel.

Daniel gushed over Herbert's performance on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Justin Herbert is THE story—maybe his best performance ever after last year’s 4-INT playoff game.”

Herbert and the Chargers will host the Broncos in Week 2 on Sunday.