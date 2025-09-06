The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off their 2024 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. In a AFC West matchup, Justin Herbert entered the game under pressure. Luckily for him, head coach Jim Harbaugh helped him guide Los Angeles down the field on its first possession. His quarterback connected with Quentin Johnston for the first touchdown of the night.

Herbert climbed up in the pocket at the goal line before finding Johnston in the back of the end zone for a score. The touchdown broke the seal in the game, giving Los Angeles a 7-0 lead over their divisional rivals.

Herbert to Quentin Johnston! Bolts strike first in São Paulo

The Chargers have had faith in Johnston amid the ups and downs of his young NFL career. He, Ladd McConkey, and Keenan Allen headline Los Angeles' wide receiver core. Harbaugh is a coach that likes to run the ball, but he wants Herbert to cut loose this season and bring balance to his team's offense.

A matchup with the Chiefs lends itself to a high-scoring affair. However, Kansas City lost wideout Xavier Worthy to a scary collision early in the game. Herbert and the Chargers took full advantage, driving right down the field and getting in the end zone. Los Angeles has a long way to go if it wants to live up to the lofty expectations set by its fanbase this season.

After another disappointing playoff loss, Herbert is kicking off what could be a make-or-break season for the young star. He and Harbaugh had a good regular season in his first year in Los Angeles. Now, the bar is raised heading into the 2025 season.

For now, Chargers fans have a lot to be happy about after Johnston reeled in the first touchdown of his season. If he can put together a good season, the sky's the limit for Los Angeles this year.