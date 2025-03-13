The Los Angeles Chargers made a splash in NFL free agency on Wednesday, bringing back a familiar face. The Chargers are signing wide receiver Mike Williams, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The deal is reportedly for one year and worth up to $6 million. It is a move that should bring a smile to quarterback Justin Herbert's face.

Williams spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Chargers, mostly as a key weapon for Herbert.

It is a much-needed boost to Los Angeles' arsenal on the outside. The Chargers lacked downfield threats last season and each of their opponents knew it. Rookie Ladd McConkey had a breakout first season in the NFL. But he is more of an intermediate, over-the-middle type threat.

Los Angeles had hoped that either Joshua Palmer or Quentin Johnston could become the deep threat. That never came to fruition.

Despite the lack of offensive weapons, the Chargers still managed to earn a playoff spot. They were road favorites in the AFC Wild Card Round, but were soundly beaten by the Houston Texans.

Mike Williams Fills a Hole in Los Angeles

During Williams' tenure with the Chargers, he caught 311 passes for 4,906 yards and 31 touchdowns. Most of that success came from 2019 through 2022. He posted a career-high and NFL-leading 20.4 yards per catch in 2019, showing his downfield prowess.

Williams is known as an excellent jump ball receiver. That is something the Chargers have sorely missed since he left for the New York Jets prior to last season.

Williams had a difficult time fitting in with Aaron Rodgers, though. Then again, who doesn't?

Nevertheless, that led to a midseason trade that sent Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 30-year-old wideout struggled to find playing time in the Steel City. Williams played nine games in Pittsburgh, amassing a total of nine catches for 132 yards on just 13 targets. That was almost the exact line he posted in New York (12-166 on 21 targets).

The lack of production will create some doubt among fans and opponents that Williams still has some left in the tank. Beyond his inconsistent play, Williams has also been injury plagued throughout his career.

During his rookie year in 2017, Williams suffered a mild herniated disc in his lower back. That forced him to miss the first five games of the season. He dealt with more back issues in 2019 before a hamstring strain struck in 2020.

There were several minor injuries over the following couple of seasons, but in 2023 the injury bug struck hard. Williams sustained an ACL tear and missed 14 games.

What most people do not realize though, is despite all the injuries, Williams has actually played in at least 13 games in all but two seasons of his career.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have a glaring hole. Among receivers with at least 10 catches last year, Palmer led the team at 15 yards per catch. He caught 39 balls but played in 15 games. That is a little more than two catches per game. That won't cut it.

Herbert is undeniably one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. But the losses of Williams and Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears proved difficult.

Will Mike Williams return to form with a familiar quarterback under center? Only time will tell.