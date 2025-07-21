The Los Angeles Chargers are currently gearing up for a 2025 NFL season in which they will look to build upon the success they displayed under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024. Returning most of the core players and hoping for another healthy year from Justin Herbert, Los Angeles could be poised to do big things next season.

The Chargers made a splash this offseason by acquiring former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, but that isn't stopping the team from looking for additional options to help supplement its depth in the backfield.

“The #Chargers worked out veteran RB and returner Nyheim Hines today, per source,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Hines most recently was a member of the Cleveland Browns a season ago but hasn't appeared in an NFL game since the 2022 season when he was a member of the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to running back, Hines also has extensive experience as a punt returner, which could be the role he sees most often if he does indeed sign with the Chargers following his workout.

A big season for the Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As previously mentioned, the Chargers are looking to build upon the success they experienced in 2024, where they made the playoffs for the first time since 2022 before ultimately bowing out to the Houston Texans once they got there.

Expectations weren't exactly sky high for Jim Harbaugh and company last season, but the Chargers' strong defensive unit, combined with a stellar season from unexpected weapons on offense including rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, allowed the Chargers to perform above expectations throughout most of the year.

Moving forward into 2025, the Chargers won't have the benefit of being able to “sneak up” on teams any longer as opponents will be well aware of their prowess, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

In any case, the Chargers are slated to kick off their 2025-26 NFL campaign in early September against their divisional rival and reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. That game will take place in Brazil.

More Chargers News
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass as offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) provides coverage against Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Greg Roman explains Rashawn Slater’s intriguing absence from Chargers practiceLorenzo J Reyna ·
Justin Herbert, Chargers
Chargers’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tre Harris at press conference during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Tre Harris ends holdout right after Chargers training camp startsLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh defends visiting Donald Trump’s White HouseSteve Silverman ·
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tre Harris (9) looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh tries to be hip with Tre Harris contract updateDouglas Fritz ·
Chargers news: Free agent addition lands on PUP list, Mike Williams
Mike Williams lets Chargers know retirement plansChris Spiering ·