The Los Angeles Chargers entered Saturday missing one integral piece of their offense. Rashawn Slater wasn't on the football field despite reporting for Chargers camp early. His offensive coordinator Greg Roman cleared the air on why.

Chargers insider for The Athletic Daniel Popper noticed Slater's absence from El Segundo in the evening session of NFL Training Camp. The tackle plays a pivotal role in keeping Justin Herbert upright. Plus turns to his powerful upper body to clear running lanes. Slater even joined guard Mekhi Becton as practice no shows.

Yet Roman shared via Kris Rhim of ESPN why Slater was absent.

“Greg Roman said the team gave Rashawn Slater ‘a blow' today. Roman said he’s in the building working out, but the team decided to give Slater a rest day today,” Rhim revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

Charger fans shouldn't panic. Romans adds Slater will “probably” practice Monday. However, there's another reason behind the worry of Slater's absence.

Rashawn Slater still has unresolved item with Chargers

Slater is still without an extension ahead of the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old remains scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent by the 2026 offseason. He also carries a massive $19 million cap hit with his current deal.

Many fans and analysts across the league predicted Slater would hold out. However, Slater is sitting down with general manager Joe Hortiz to negotiate a new deal — Popper shared on Wednesday.

Los Angeles still delivered a swift depth move during Slater's contract situation. UFL star Ryan Nelson signed with the Chargers on Wednesday as L.A. reported for camp.

Harbaugh insisted that the team and Slater are on good terms. Even sharing an encouraging update in June on Slater's pending deal. Sounds like Slater's Saturday no show was merely a recharge day for the Bolts star.