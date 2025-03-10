The Pittsburgh Steelers will be at the forefront of everyone's attention over the next handful of days, and not just because their plan at quarterback remains something of a mystery after they pulled the trigger on a deal for former Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Steelers most steady and consistent offensive weapon over the last four seasons, running back Najee Harris, has reportedly started saying goodbye to his teammates, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

So that means Najee Harris will soon be inking a new deal with a new team, and it appears that a favorite has begun to emerge. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Chargers are a team to keep an eye on.

In theory, Harris fits the description of the kind of back that Jim Harbaugh would love to coach. The 27-year-old Alabama product hasn't missed a game or a start in his pro career, playing in 68 of a possible 68 regular season games and all three Playoff games. Only Derrick Henry has more rushing attempts since 2021 than Harris, who has carried the rock 1,097 times in the regular season over his first four years in the NFL. We all know that Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball, and with the iffy health history of JK Dobbins, it would be in the best interest of both Dobbins and Harris if they were splitting carries next year.

With that said, Chargers fans are likely eagerly awaiting the day where their team invests in a secondary pass-catcher option to take some of the burden off of both Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey, who was thrown into the fire as Herbert's number one target during his rookie season.