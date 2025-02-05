The NFL recently started playing games internationally, and they are adding a new location in 2026 as there will be a game in Melbourne, Australia. The game will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the Los Angeles Rams will be one of the teams playing. The other team will be announced at a later date, as well as the date and time for the matchup.

“Breaking: Melbourne to host first-ever NFL regular season game in Australia in 2026; Rams designated team,” Around The NFL said in a post.

We have seen games across Europe and in Mexico in recent years, and now the NFL will be expanding further, hitting the Australia market.

“Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, according to an article from NFL.com. “Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint.”

The NFL is excited for this expansion to take place, and Australia is excited to welcome the league to its country.

“We're thrilled the NFL will be touching down in the sporting capital of Australia,” Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan said. “Victoria is now the first-ever state in Australia to host a regular season NFL game. It's a win for jobs, a win for businesses and a win for fans who will get to see American football played at the iconic MCG.”

Seeing a football game in Australia will be a spectacle in itself, but there will be a lot of other great things to do for fans who make the trip to Australia.

“NFL fans will love Melbourne's culture, food, sport and entertainment,” Victoria Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said. “From hidden laneways to blockbuster events, there's always something new on show. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the NFL to be played on the hallowed turf of the MCG.”

The Rams are excited for this opportunity, as the city has numerous connections with Australia.

“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” Rams owner Stanley Kroenke said. “Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market. This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular season game to Australia.”

This is big news for the NFL as the league continues to expand to new international markets. The first game will take place in 2026, and they will continue after that as well.