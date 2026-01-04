Puka Nacua is chasing some receiving records in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In the second quarter of the contest, he managed to haul in an impressive one-handed touchdown, adding to his season totals in what could be a historic campaign.

On a fourth-down play late in the second quarter, quarterback Matthew Stafford lobbed it up to the 24-year-old wide receiver toward the back of the end zone. Nacua jumped up and snagged it out of the air with one hand before falling to record the touchdown. It was a brilliant play that led to the Rams taking a lead right before halftime.

PUKA NACUA ONE-HANDED TD SNAG 🤯 Puka comes up HUGE for the Rams on 4th down 🔥

Nacua entered Week 18 chasing the career receiving yards per game record. He is not likely to break Justin Jefferson's 4,825 receiving yards in his first three seasons. However, Puka Nacua started the game against the Cardinals needing just 49 yards to surpass Randy Moss' 4,163-yard record for the second most in league history.

The two-time Pro Bowler is having a career year, which is crazy to say considering how great he's been for the Rams since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He entered the regular season finale with 119 receptions (league high), 1,639 yards, and nine touchdowns. Each is a career high for the three-year wide receiver.

Los Angeles has a spot in the playoffs clinched, but will be one of the wild-Card teams. The Seattle Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed, which forces the Rams to play a road game in the first round of the postseason.