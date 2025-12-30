The Los Angeles Rams' Week 17 disaster went from bad to worse when running back Blake Corum left the game in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. However, they managed to avoid a complete disaster, as Kyren Williams revealed he narrowly avoided another potential injury.

Although Williams did not miss any time, he admitted he was evaluated for an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He acknowledged that the issue could have been bad, but credited his recent tightrope surgery for “saving his season,” according to LA Daily News reporter Adam Grosbard.

Williams previously underwent surgery in 2022 to repair a broken foot. The tightrope procedure is used to stabilize the joint, which the 25-year-old believes prevented another injury.

Williams ended the game with 92 rushing yards on 13 carries and 38 receiving yards on three catches. Almost all of his production came in the second half, which sparked the Rams' late comeback bid.

While he did not exit the game, Williams was seen on the ESPN broadcast wincing on the sideline. He was wrapped up by the ankles a few times throughout the game, most notably at the end of a crucial 22-yard run on his final carry.

Had he suffered an injury, the Rams would not have had any viable backfield options remaining. Corum was seen running on the field at halftime, but did not return to the game, forcing Sean McVay to use Ronnie Rivers to spell Williams in the second half.

An injury would likely not have impacted the loss, considering how late in the game it would have occurred. However, the Rams are still not certain how long Corum will remain out. Had Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 17, Los Angeles could have been without either star running back in the playoffs.