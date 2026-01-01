Davante Adams sustained a hamstring injury during the Los Angeles Rams' 41-34 Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions. Since then, he has not been participating in practice or playing any games. However, it sounds like a return to action could be on the horizon.

Reports indicate that the 33-year-old wide receiver returned to practice on Thursday, according to Adam Grosbard of L.A. Daily News. It's a nice first step for a possible return with the playoffs right around the corner.

“Rams WR Davante Adams (hamstring) is participating in practice for the first time since Week 15.”

While Adams has been out, the Rams have been relying on Puka Nacua and Xavier Smith in the wide receiver position. Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Konata Mumpfield have also seen some more playing time with the three-time First-Team All-Pro being sidelined.

Davante Adams, who is in his 12th season in the league, has been an incredibly reliable option for quarterback Matthew Stafford throughout the campaign. When healthy, Adams has proven to be one of the most consistent options in the red zone. Through 14 games played, the six-time Pro Bowler has recorded 60 receptions, 789 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns (leads NFL).

His status for the Rams‘ Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is still up in the air. But Adams' return to practice is great news for a Rams team preparing for the playoffs. If he can string together a few practices before the game kicks off on Sunday, then there is a chance Adams could be available in Week 18.