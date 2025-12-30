On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Rams took their second straight loss with a road defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 27-24. Despite trailing this game 24-3 at one point, the Rams stormed back in the second half, but ultimately were unable to complete the comeback thanks to a late field goal from the Falcons.

Even after that clutch kick, the Rams had one final chance to drive down the field to try to tie things up, and in the waning seconds, quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared to hit wide receiver Puka Nacua for an unbelievable one-handed grab on the sidelines.

However, an alternate angle showed that the ball was briefly disconnected from Nacua's grasp on his way to the ground, which made the play an incomplete pass, and effectively sealed the game for the Falcons.

After the game, Nacua got 100% honest on coming so close, yet so far to what would have been an unbelievable grab.

Article Continues Below

“It takes every inch,” Nacua said, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. “It requires every ounce of effort you have.”

The Rams knew coming into this game that they would not be in contention for the number one seed in the NFC, or for the top spot in the vaunted NFC West, and would be beginning their playoff run on the road.

However, winning on Monday in Atlanta would have helped Los Angeles secure a more favorable first-round playoff matchup, likely against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Carolina Panthers. Instead, now, the Rams will risk having to take on a team like the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles or the upstart Chicago Bears to open up their playoff run in a hostile environment, which would certainly not be an easy task.

In any case, the Rams will close out their regular season on Sunday vs the Arizona Cardinals.