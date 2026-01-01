With the NFL regular season quickly approaching its final week, the Los Angeles Rams are in line for another playoff appearance. As the Rams prep for what could be a tough postseason gauntlet, a key defensive contributor has inked a long-term deal with the franchise. Safety Quentin Lake has signed a new three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, as NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the contract's terms via X, formerly Twitter.

The Rams and safety Quentin Lake have reached agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $42M with $25.7M guaranteed, per sources. Lake is a team captain who was set to hit free agency in March.

“The Rams and safety Quentin Lake have reached an agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $42M with $25.7M guaranteed, per sources,” reported Fowler. “Lake is a team captain who was set to hit free agency in March.”

While Lake has been on the IR over the last few weeks, he remains an important piece of the Rams' defense. The 2022 sixth-rounder forced his way into the lineup earlier in his career and hasn't looked back. With the playoffs just a couple of weeks away, Lake could certainly make a return once the annual tournament begins. Can Los Angeles run through a tough NFC field towards their first Super Bowl appearance since their win inside their Sofi Stadium home to cap off the 2021 season?

Rams look to make deep playoff run following strong 2025 campaign

More to come as this story unfolds.