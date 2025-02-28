Matthew Stafford was committed to return to the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. Despite being dragged around multiple rumors in connection to the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, Stafford reached an agreement with the Rams ahead of free agency to remain in Los Angeles for at least another year.

Before re-negotiating his contract, Stafford reportedly turned down lucrative offers from both the Giants and Raiders, Jordan Schultz reported. No numbers were released, but Schultz noted that the offers included “multi-year deals with significant guarantees.”

Stafford initially sought a multi-year extension with the Rams but was met with resistance due to the team not loving the idea of attaching itself to a 37-year-old long-term. After a preliminary disagreement between the two sides, Stafford allowed other teams — primarily the Giants and Raiders — to send in offers for his services. However, the tension evidently faded, and the Super Bowl LVI champion will return.

Stafford is coming off a year in which he threw for 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He statistically regressed from his previous season, but he played most of the year without either Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua. The injury-prone receivers missed a combined 11 regular season games in 2024.

Regardless, Stafford still took the Rams to the Divisional Round, where they narrowly lost to the eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles on the road. In a heavily-snowed game, Stafford threw for 324 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss.

Rams continue Matthew Stafford era in 2025

Since trading for Stafford in 2021, the Rams have continued to find success with head coach Sean McVay after floundering for the previous decade. With Stafford, Los Angeles is a combined 42-33, including the playoffs, with one Super Bowl.

While up-and-down at times, the Rams have mostly remained a premier NFC franchise in the Matthew Stafford era. Los Angeles traded former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions to acquire him in a move that has paid off for both sides. Led by Dan Campbell, Goff and the Lions have since flourished, winning consecutive NFC North titles for the firs time in franchise history.