The Los Angeles Rams have many pieces to like this season. The biggest key is what the offense will look like after they signed Davante Adams to a two-year deal worth $46 million. Adams has not had a steady quarterback situation since his time with the Packers, playing for Aaron Rodgers. It has the makings of a great fit in Sean McVay's offense and is one of the top targets for Matthew Stafford.

Sports Illustrated NFL Reporter Albert Breer was at Rams camp and mentioned that all he hears is how much everyone is raving about new receiver Davante Adams, who has been impressing them.

Breer elaborated on his hearing and said, “Can’t walk more than five feet here without somebody saying something significant about Davante Adams. The Rams believe he’s a type of player that could sustain into his 30s. He’s now 32 years old because of the kind of athlete he is.

“A loose, flexible athlete with high football IQ. And if they hit on Adams like they think they’re going to hit on Adams, you’re talking about having a nice complement of weapons at Receiver with the prototypical number one in Adams. The powerful slot, Puka Nacua, and the small, fast Tutu Atwell. All those guys bring something different to the table.”

At 32 years old, Adams is older by usual NFL receiver standards, but he is in line for a massive bump after his last few seasons in struggling offenses in Las Vegas with the Raiders and in New York with the Jets.

The biggest key to the Rams' great year lies with Matthew Stafford on offense. He has been struggling to get on the field and has missed most of camp due to back soreness. However, he should be back on the field soon and be ready for Week 1 against the Houston Texans at home.

Article Continues Below

Breer mentioned Stafford's absence. He said the team was not worried about Stafford, and it seemed they were keeping him out more as a precaution than anything.

“I understand that the Rams aren’t going to push him out there until he’s truly back physically, and I didn’t sense a ton of concern that there’s any long-ranging issue here.”

The Rams still have Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup, which means he turned down more money to return to the Rams.

Los Angeles is primed for a big run this year, and this offense will be the biggest reason why, thanks to Davante Adams' fit in a pass-happy offense.