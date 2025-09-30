The Miami Dolphins lost their star player on Monday night to a gruesome injury. Injuries are the worst part of the game, and they affect every team in the NFL. On a throw to the right side of the hash marks, Tyreek Hill caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa and was tackled out of bounds. Hill would tear multiple ligaments and end his season on a play that nobody ever imagines happening to themselves.

The hope is that Hill will have a remarkable recovery on his way back to the field.

The Dolphins now contain five receivers on the active roster. Jaylen Waddle will lead the way as the top receiver on the team. The Dolphins could replace Hill by making a trade for a receiver or signing one in free agency. For this article, we will discuss four free-agent receivers who could sign with the Dolphins and contribute. There are currently no free agents who could fill the role that Hill had; however, these four players are veteran players who have achieved success in the NFL.

Diontae Johnson is 29 years old. The former second-team All-Pro player is coming off a rough 2024 campaign, where he played for three different teams. The former Pittsburgh Steeler can still play at a high level, despite being released by the Cleveland Browns ahead of the season. Johnson is a free agent who can sign with any team. It won't be a shock if he signs with a team in the coming weeks, with the rate at which injuries are occurring.

Johnson caught 33 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns last season. Although a majority of those numbers were early on in the campaign with the Carolina Panthers. Johnson combined for just three catches for 18 yards with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in 2024.

Johnson can bring value to the Dolphins. From 2020-2023, Johnson caught a minimum of 86 passes in those three seasons, with 107 receptions in 2021. He can be a solid pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa in certain moments of the game. It's unlikely that if the Dolphins were to sign Johnson and utilize him right away, he would just become a great receiver again. The idea would be to use him in packages where he can succeed alongside Waddle and the resurgence of Darren Waller. Even if he doesn't catch the ball, he poses a threat to the secondary.

The Dolphins contain a ton of quick slot receivers; Johnson would fit right in.

Michael Gallup retired at the end of the 2024 season and then decided to come back when he signed with the Washington Commanders in the offseason. Gallup was released from the team before the season as the Commanders didn't need his services. The Miami Dolphins could use his services if he decides he wants to keep playing.

Gallup had a few elite seasons with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys a couple of seasons ago. He's not a guy who will rack up a ton of targets and receptions, but Gallup is a playmaker. If the Dolphins signed Gallup, they could use him in packages similar to Hill, in the sense that he could find himself wide open behind the secondary. Gallup made a living separating himself from defensive backs and has 21 career touchdowns in six seasons.

Gallup has not played in a game since 2023, but if his passion for the game still exists, this pairing could work out.

K.J. Hamler

If you watched Hard Knocks during camp, then you know that K.J. Hamler is an elite player with passion unlike many. The former Penn State Nittany Lion is a force on the field who consistently makes plays. The Buffalo Bills moved on from him and released him ahead of the season, but Hamler showcased during the preseason that he has what it takes to be a good player in this league. The problem was that the Bills just had too much talent at receiver, and that has clearly been seen in four games. Josh Allen had high praise for Hamler, seen on Hard Knocks, and it is a shock that he is not on an active roster right now. Hamler has not played in a regular-season game since 2022.

If the Dolphins gave Hamler a chance, he would surprise many.

D.J. Chark

D.J. Chark played for the Los Angeles Chargers last season but has history playing in Florida during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars early in his career. At 6-foot-3, Chark would bring a different style to the team, similar to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Dolphins don't have much size at receiver, and Chark is available after being released from the Atlanta Falcons during camp.

Chark played well in 2023 with the Carolina Panthers, scoring five touchdowns in 15 games played.