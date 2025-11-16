With their backs against the wall in overtime, the Miami Dolphins needed a play. Cornerback Jack Jones delivered it, intercepting Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota's first pass of extra time.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks said that Jones called his shot right as overtime began. By coming through on his promise, the cornerback helped move the Dolphins to 4-7. Jones admits that sometimes in a high intensity play his vision could waver from what's at hand. But not this overtime, as he turned his weakness into a strength to make the play, via David Furrones of the Sun Sentinel.

“I saw a tight end chip. Once he chipped he tried to sneak across the formation, I had good eyes,” Jones said. “I'm an aggressive corner, my eyes can be my weak spot.”

It wasn't an explosive matchup for either team, with defense controlling the narrative. Overall, Miami held Washington to 207 passing yards. Marcus Mariota, who is filling in for injured starter Jayden Daniels, threw an interception and struggled to move the ball down field.

Outside of his late interception, Jones didn't show up much in the box score. He had just one tackle and a pass defended. But neither he or Miami will be complaining. They still have a long path ahead of them if they're serious about sneaking into the playoffs. But Jones' game-winning pick at least gives the Dolphins a bit of momentum.

Especially during the season Miami has been having, seeing general manager Chris Grier fired and Mike McDaniel seemingly on the hot seat. Jones' play shows the Dolphins still have plenty of fight in them.