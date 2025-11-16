The Miami Dolphins pulled off a 16-13 Week 12 overtime win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. However, there was a scary moment for running back De'Von Achane late in the contest, as he suffered an injury scare. Shortly after the victory, Achane explained what happened in the fourth quarter.

During the postgame press conference, the 24-year-old rusher claimed that he felt some pain in his back, according to David Furones of The Sun Sentinel. It doesn't appear the injury is too serious, but Achane certainly approached the situation with caution.

“The reason I came out was [because I hurt] my back a little bit,” said De'Von Achane. “I'm good. I could've came into the game, but I just can't get in.”

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane said he just felt something with his back at the end of regulation. pic.twitter.com/Iozf4hVwaE — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Achane was the main focal point of the Dolphins' offense on Sunday. He finished the contest with 120 rushing yards on 21 attempts. The former third-round pick also reeled in 45 receiving yards, which was second-most on the team.

With the Dolphins having a bye in Week 12, De'Von Achane should have plenty of time to recover from the injury scare. Through 11 games played so far this season, the third-year pro has recorded 900 rushing yards, 370 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns (five rushing).

This franchise will be back in action in Week 13 when they take on the New Orleans Saints. After winning back-to-back games, Miami has an opportunity to go on a three-game winning streak after the bye. However, the recent wins haven't changed the opinions of Dolphins fans about head coach Mike McDaniel.