The Miami Dolphins are now on a winning streak after getting another W in Week 11. Miami defeated Washington 16-13 in overtime and are now riding a two-game winning streak at 4-7. But one controversial decision almost cost Miami the game and forced their head coach to defend the decision after the final whistle.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to go for it on fourth down in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“Well I definitely thought you don't make that decision unless, you know I thought the play was going to work and it didn't,” McDaniel said after the game, per Dolphins reporter David Furones. “But looking at it from [1:47 left to play] with no timeouts a field goal gives them the ball back. Their special teams is really adept at kicking the ball between the 30 and 40 which would leave about 25 yards for a tying field goal. As opposed to going 60 yards when they're backed up.”

The Dolphins dialed up a running play to Ollie Gordon II on the one-yard line. If he scored, Miami would have gained a great chance to win the game in regulation. Instead, it gave the ball back to Washington at the one-yard line.

Everything worked out well, as Washington missed a 56-yard field goal that sent the game to overtime. Then Jack Jones got a crucial interception to set up the game-winning field goal.

Article Continues Below

As McDaniel explained, he was okay going for it on fourth down because he thought his play would work. But if it didn't, he was okay with that outcome too.

“Those are the type of situations [where] you just try to do the best thing with the recourse of failure,” McDaniel concluded. “Yeah I definitely wouldn't have made that call if I thought it was going to fail. But you also make that decision based upon the recourse if it doesn't work.”

Miami is now on their bye week before their final six games of the regular season.

They'll have extra time to prepare for a Week 13 matchup against the Saints.