Jalen Ramsey, the Miami Dolphins' star cornerback, might be gearing up for another move, and it could happen sooner than we expect. During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Adam Schefter expressed his belief that the Dolphins are likely to trade Ramsey “before the start of training camp,” noting that the team is in active discussions with several other clubs.

Ramsey seems to have his eyes set on a return to the West Coast, with Schefter mentioning that the talented cornerback “would like to go to Los Angeles — Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that.” The 30-year-old player spent four successful seasons with the Rams, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro title before being traded to Miami in 2023.

While there’s no deal finalized just yet, the Dolphins have been exploring trade options for Ramsey for months, even before the NFL Draft. Teams like the Rams, Chargers, Steelers, and Commanders have been floated as potential candidates. Schefter reiterated: “Jalen Ramsey will get traded.”

To wrap up a deal, the Dolphins might have to absorb part of Ramsey’s contract. His impressive $24.235 million salary for 2025 might scare off some potential teams, but if Miami makes a post-June 1 trade, they could clear up $9.9 million in cap space. This extra financial wiggle room could be crucial as they aim to tweak their roster before training camp begins.

Even though he’s turning 30 this offseason, Ramsey remains a prominent figure in the league. His impressive track record includes six Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl victory with the Rams. Steelers Nation suggested Ramsey as the missing piece to bolster a playoff-caliber defense as they head into 2025. Ramsey’s offseason training sessions in California with former Rams safety Eric Weddle have only added fuel to the speculation of a possible reunion in L.A., while other contenders keep a close eye on the situation as camp approaches.