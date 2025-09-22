Former executive and coach Bobby Grier, a man who dedicated a big chunk of his life to football and played a significant role in drafting the greatest quarterback of all-time, has passed away at 82 years of age. Beyond what he accomplished in this sport, Grier had a profound influence on those closest to him.

His son Chris Grier is the general manager of the Miami Dolphins, and the two spent many years working closely together. Bobby had served as a consultant for the organization since 2017, so the news obviously affected many within the franchise. The Dolphins announced his passing and offered their condolences to the Grier family on Monday morning.

Grier spent about two decades with the New England Patriots, operating as a scout, offensive backfield coach and running game coordinator before transitioning to an executive role in 1993. He was vice president of player personnel when the team selected future seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Grier extensively scouted the Michigan graduate before his departure from the Pats.

He then committed the next 16 years of his career to the Houston Texans, working as associate director of pro scouting and senior personnel advisor. The expansion franchise gradually found its way during this time, clinching three AFC South crowns and winning two playoff games. Bobby Grier then reunited with Chris Grier, who started as an intern with the Patriots in 1994.

He got to watch his son helm a front office, as the Dolphins advanced to the postseason in consecutive campaigns (2022-23) for the first time in more than 20 years. Miami's GM is not the only one to follow a similar path as his father. His younger brother Mike Grier, a longtime NHL forward, is currently the GM of the San Jose Sharks.

They will do their best to honor Bobby Grier's legacy moving forward. And the NFL will surely have their own tribute in mind.